OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee declared a drought emergency on Wednesday due to below average water supplies.
A majority of Washington is seeing 75% less water than average.
“Farmers’ crops are failing and ranchers are losing livestock because of these dry conditions, extreme heat, and lack of water,” Inslee said. “We’re experiencing more droughts in our state as the climate warms. These dry conditions, combined with scorching heat, are putting our way of life at risk. We must continue to act on climate change to protect our state.”
The declaration excludes the Seattle, Tacoma and Everett metro regions.
Through the declaration, the Washington State Department of Ecology will be allowed to take emergency relief measures to protect public water supplies.
This is not the first time the state has declared a drought emergency, most recently the state also seeing the same emergency in 2015 and 2019.