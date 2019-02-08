Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency to prepare for the incoming winter storm.
The winter storm is predicted yo bring heavy snowfall and subfreezing temperatures for the next two weeks.
To prepare for extended road closures and stall in essential food deliveries, Inlsee enacted the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
The plan allows for restricted driving hours to ensure roads can be maintained, and more.
Commercial vehicles and semi trucks hauling essential foods such as dairy products and other foods will not be effected by the emergency plan regulations. Plow trucks and other road maintenance vehicles will not be effected as well.