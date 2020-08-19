OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee issued a state of emergency on Wednesday to ensure immediate response to multiple wildfires in Central and Eastern Washington, as well as the Olympic peninsula.
"Wildfires are threatening the safety and livelihoods of Washingtonians all across the state," Inslee said. "And the COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on our resources, as some of our usual support is further limited due to international movement restrictions."
According to Inslee's office, firefighting resources throughout the state have been spread thin due to commitments to pre-existing and projected fire activity, and this current emergency is compounded by extreme high temperatures and dry weather, as well as the increase of visitors to Washington wilderness areas.
This authorizes the activation of the Washington National Guard statewide in response to a request from the state department of natural resources to protect homes, public facilities and utilities, businesses, agriculture and natural resources.
This order remains in effect until Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.
