Watch again

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to be in Spokane later this week to take part in a global climate strike and support a local youth movement.

Friday, six continents will partake in a climate strike, with 350 Spokane saying it will be joined by Inslee at noon at the Rotary fountain in Riverfront Park.

"Join us in Spokane as we exercise non-violent protest to call for faster action on implementing solutions to mitigate the Climate Crisis," an event description reads.

Attendees are expected to meet at the park and march through downtown Spokane to the Tribal Gathering Space, where there will be some performances and speeches about climate crisis and the need to act now. 350 Spokane says this is a youth-led, inter-generational effort.

We will chant, we will march through downtown, we will draw, we may even sing," the event description says, "Whatever it takes to draw peoples attention to this issue."

The event will be part of a global climate strike taking place from Sept. 20-27, aiming to add urgency to the United Nations Climate Summit taking place at the U.N. headquarters in New York the week of Sept. 23.

"Faith groups, businesses, schools and organizations are encouraged to bring their banners or flags to the event as signs of support for the Striker's demands - an end to the age of fossil fuels and climate justice for everyone," a release from 350 Spokane reads.

More on 350 Spokane:

At 350 Spokane, we believe the transition to a zero carbon economy can be crafted to address long-standing social and economic injustices. Many of our everyday needs - energy, transportation, housing, food, safety - are deeply tied to a fossil fuel industry that has exploited and extracted human and natural resources, with the financial and political support of our government, for profit. We already have the knowledge and technology to address the climate emergency. It's up to the people to force political will for the bold action we need.