OLYPMIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has extended the utilities moratorium, prohibiting utility companies from disconnecting water and energy to customers who haven't paid their bills until September 30.
"Utilities and housing are inextricably linked," Inslee said. "Our priority is to keep Washingtonians safe and housed, and give them a glide path to long-term stability."
According to Inslee's office, he is working with utilities to offer payment plans and waive fees to those who signed up for payment assistance.