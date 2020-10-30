Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee issued a directive on Friday to the Department of Retirement Systems (DRS), issuing an emergency rule regarding continuity of pension benefits for school district employees continuing to experience work disruptions as a result of remote learning. 

Inslee's office said continuity is, "critical to employees’ eligibility for assistance through Shared Work operated by the Employment Security Department, a tool used to retain employees who are necessary for schools to reopen as students resume in-person education."

His order also directs Employment Security to include DRS' upcoming emergency rule in their evaluation of eligibility for the Shared Work Program.

This directive is effective immediately. 

