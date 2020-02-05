Governor Jay Inslee has issued an emergency proclamation for 19 counties in Washington due to significant winter weather that is forecasted to continue through the weekend.
The proclamation affects Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, KItsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum and Whatcom Counties.
"These storms caused injuries, significant power outages, evacuations, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, rail line closures and extensive damage to homes, businesses, public utilities, public facilities, electrical power systems, infrastructure and property," Inslee said in the proclamation.
Recent snow in the area has caused damages estimated at more than $3 million and required the Washington State Department of Transportation to immediately commence work to repair affected roadways and implement emergency procedures to lessen impacts to public safety.
The Washington Military Department's Emergency Management Division is continuing to monitor and coordinate responses.
Inslee's proclamation directs state agencies to utilize state resources to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected communities. It also allows the state to apply for federal Department of Transportation funds to help permanently repair roadways.
