OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's office released guidance Friday that will allow professional sports, youth team sports and adult recreational team sports to resume either games or practices with COVID-19 health/safety measures in place.
Under Inslee's memorandum in effect as of Thursday, sporting activities can resume immediately if:
- They meet/maintain all requirements involving materials, schedules and equipment needed to comply.
- Only conduct activities allowed under county's phase status.
Various health and safety requirements must be met, including social distancing, proper PPE supply, hygiene/cleaning processes, and employee screening.
Professional sporting activities can resume in Washington as of Friday, in all counties, with spectator-less games and competitions, provided they meet COVID-19 restart recommendations. The guidance allows back office operations of up to 50 people (unless a county's current phase permits a greater number of people), and full-team practices.
Outdoor youth team sports or adult rec team sports can resume under specific county phase guidelines, this excluding school-connected or administered team sports and junior hockey.
Under phase 3, teams can resume playing games, but gatherings at games can not exceed 50 individuals. At sport complexes with multiple fields, that limit is counted on a per-field basis.
Under phase 2, teams can resume practice if players are limited to groups of five in separate parts of the field, separated by a buffer zone. Practices can follow social distancing of a minimum five feet between players with no contact. A "return to play" safety plan must be established by the league/organization/club and parents/household members can't congregate on the sidelines.
You can read the full guidance here:
