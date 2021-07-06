OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has declared a statewide wildfire state of emergency prohibiting most outdoor and agricultural burning through September 30.
The proclamation also activates the National Guard to assist in wildfire suppression efforts.
"Washington is facing a historic drought and we have already experienced record-breaking heat. We must be vigilant in our efforts to prevent wildfires, and the loss of life and destruction of land and property that comes with them,” Inslee said. “We don’t want a repeat of recent years with dangerous wildfires across the state that have destroyed towns, killed livestock and resulted in weeks of unhealthy air quality. I urge everyone to do their part to help protect our beautiful state and all our communities.”
The order includes some exceptions like gas-fueled stoves in some situations and well-contained campfires on private property, but Inslee made it clear that residents must still follow more restrictive burning guidelines put in place by local government.