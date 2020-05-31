Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered a statewide activation of the Washington National Guard in respond to the spread of destructive protests and looting.
According to a release from the Governor's Office, Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, commander of the Washington National Guard, is working with Spokane law enforcement to determine details of the deployment of the National Guard.
“We must not let these illegal and dangerous actions detract from the anger so many feel at the deep injustice laid so ugly and bare by the death of George Floyd,” Inslee said. “But we also will not turn away from our responsibility to protect the residents of our state.”
At least 600 troops responded to protests in Seattle and Bellevue over the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.