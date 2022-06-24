OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked responses from west coast states, reaffirming their status a safe havens for reproductive care.
In Washington, the first state to legalize early pregnancy abortions, Gov. Jay Inslee warned that while Washington law in regards to abortion remains unchanged, they are becoming ever more fragile with this reversal of precedence.
The law remains unchanged in Washington state, but the threat to patient access and privacy has never been more dangerous. Even in Washington state, Republicans have introduced about 40 bills in the past six years to roll back abortion rights and access to reproductive care.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 24, 2022
Since 2018, Inslee has signed several major acts aimed at increasing access to abortion services and allow Catholic-run hospitals to bypass religious directives and provide abortion when the mother's life is in danger.
Most recently, Inslee signed the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act to make way for Washington clinics to serve people coming from out of state for an abortion.
In a video released following SCOTUS' decision, Inslee and the governors of Oregon and California announced a multi-state commitment to defending access to reproductive care and defend against other states attempting to "export their abortion bans to our states."