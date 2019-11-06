Washington state voters have approved I-976 to cut the cost of car tabs to $30 and Governor Jay Inslee released a statement regarding his thoughts on voters approval.
"It is clear that the majority of voters objected to current car tab levels. It is also clear that this vote means there will be adverse impacts on our state transportation system. I believe Washingtonians recognize the need to support a safe and reliable transportation system which includes buses, light rail, and ferries and is essential to support our robust economy, ease congestion and fight climate change. I will work with legislators, agency leadership and stakeholders on how best to respond to the impacts of this initiative. I remain committed to finding solutions to meet Washington’s growing and urgent transportation needs."
Gov. Inslee also said he has directed the Washington State Department of Transportation to postpone projects that are not yet underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.