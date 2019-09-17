OLYMPIA - Govenor Jay Inslee has issued a response a Global Climate Strike when a number of students are expected to miss school.
The strike is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 20, just ahead of the United Nation's Climate Action Summit on September 23.
Gov. Inslee's statement reads as follows:
"I encourage educators to embrace Friday's Global Climate Strike as part of a strong civic education for young people. The youth of today will inherit the planet of tomorrow. The cataclysmic impact of climate change will impact them more than any generation before them.
"If I had the authority to excuse students from school to participate in this Global Climate Strike, I would grant it. But I don't. However, I support their engagement and activism on this crucial issue. Their future is the one truly at stake. Moments like this in our environmental history will define us and will reverberate for generations. I commend the youth in our state and across the county standing up for their future."