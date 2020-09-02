On Wednesday, President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to look for ways to defund Seattle and three other cities that he said had "lawless protests."
Washington Governor Jay Inslee released a statement Wednesday night reading:
"This illegal memorandum is a sham. It is just the latest baseless, petty and divisive move by President Trump to distract from his abject failure to protect Americans from COVID-19. With more than 185,000 lives lost on his watch, we won’t forget.
"The president cannot and will not defund us. He is not a dictator and laws still apply to him.
“While we’re calling our lawyers, he should call his public health experts. This will not stand."
The five-page memo from President Trump orders federal agencies to detail funds that can be cut.
In a Twitter thread, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan wrote, "President Trump cannot defund Seattle – it is unlawful. Surely the Attorney General has advised the President of the United States that he does not have the power to decide who gets funding based on his political interests."
This is the latest attempt to distract from the fact that COVID-19 has infected over 6 million Americans, killed 185,000 people, and destroyed the American economy.— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) September 3, 2020
The only anarchy zone in America, where the rule of law is disregarded, is at the White House. https://t.co/5NxUw6gGKU
