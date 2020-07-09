OLYMPIA, Wash. - With summer in session, families are starting to wonder what school will look like in the fall. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump pushed state governments to reopen schools.
“They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed," Trump said Tuesday at a White House discussion on school plans for the fall. “No way. We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”
Thursday Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will not let the federal government 'bully' Washington into deciding what's best for the state. Instead, the state will turn to health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Inslee said Thursday that Trump's push to reopen schools is an example of the president's repeated strategy to "distract Americans on his failure of leadership on COVID."
"I think that's really sad 'cause it's cost us big time in our fight against this pandemic," Inslee said.
Inslee said plans for fall that will both maximize learning and safety for students are in the works.
