OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee sent his deepest condolences to the family who was badly burned and lost their 1-year-old child in the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County.
"There is nothing I can say that can ease the pain from a loss of this magnitude. This child's family and community will never be the same," Inslee said. "And neither will countless others who are reeling from the utter devastation these wildfires are leaving in their wake.
The child's death marked the first 2020 wildfire casualty in Washington.
