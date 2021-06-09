OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security, urging for an immediate full, or partial, reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border.
In the letter, Inslee wrote that "Washington state has taken a science-based approach to the pandemic and has enacted public health measures that prioritize safety and protect the lives of Washingtonians."
Inslee said because of rising vaccination rates, Washington plans to reopen fully by June 30.
"Therefore, I respectfully request that the United States and Canadian governments, and specifically your departments, work to find innovative ways to reopen the border consistent with public health guidance," he wrote.
REQUESTS FROM INSLEE:
- A binational approach that uses the NEXUS program as a way for travelers to voluntarily share vaccine records electronically with both the US and Canada.
- Using the ArriveCAN platform that is required for entry into Canada to share vaccine records and/or negative test results.