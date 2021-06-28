OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee is set to attending a Western states governor meeting with President Joe Biden over the phone.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Gov. Inslee initially was not going to attend the meeting due to it taking place the same day Washington state is set to end its COVID-19 restrictions, June 30.
Gov. Inslee's Office said they rearranged his scheduled and will participate over the phone.
.@GovInslee's office now tells me he has rearranged his schedule and will be at Wednesday's meeting at the White House with Biden and other Western governors.— Orion Donovan-Smith (@orionds) June 28, 2021
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki would not say if Idaho Governor Brad Little or Montana Governor Greg Gianforte were invited to the meeting.
Oregon’s Kate Brown, California’s Gavin Newsom, New Mexico’s Michelle Lujan Grisham, Colorado’s Jared Polis and Nevada’s Steve Sisolak are all set to be in attendance.
So far, the Western states have seen over 50 large wildfires burning over 667,000 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Currently, no large fires burning in Washington. Across the Inland Northwest, Montana has seen three large fires, Idaho has seen two large fires and Oregon has seen two large fires.