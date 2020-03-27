OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law Friday afternoon that requires all public schools across the state to teach comprehensive sex education course to students starting in Kindergarten.
According to Senate Bill 5395, every public school in the state must provide "comprehensive sex education" to students by the 2022-23 school year.
The bill has been met with scrutiny and opposition from parents and educators across the state. Earlier this month, hundreds of people gathered outside the state Capitol calling for Gov. Inslee to veto the bill, with many opponents saying young children shouldn't be exposed to the lessons.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said concerns over the lessons that will be taught to Kindergartners under the law are unfounded. Supporters of the bill claim those concerns are not based on facts; under the law, kindergartners would not be taught about reproduction.
Instead, lessons would be tailored to recognizing "good" and "bad" touches and the differences between boys' and girls' bodies.
Lesson plans expand to subjects of reproduction, contraception, sexually transmitted infections, sexual consent and LGBTQ issues as students get older.
According to the language of the bill, parents would be able to opt their students out of the lessons if they want.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.