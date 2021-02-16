OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee will be addressing Washingtonians on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the ongoing pandemic, including school testing programs and returning to in-person learning.
The governor will be joined by:
- Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID-19 response, Department of Health
- Shaun Carey, Enumclaw School District superintendent
- Sarah Sutton, project manager, Health Commons Project
