OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee Wednesday is signing into law three bills meant to decrease gun violence in the state.
The package of bills consists of HB 1630, HB 1705 and SB 5078. Here's what they aim to do.
HB 1630:
- The first gun-related bill would restrict the presence of guns in certain areas. Guns would be prohibited from locations where the public engages in civic activities like school board meetings, city council meetings, and election offices.
HB 1705:
- Responding to the rise of homemade "ghost guns" in Washington communities, this bill would require hobbyists to use components with trackable serial numbers.
SB 5078:
- The final bill in the package, requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, would ban large capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. These high capacity magazines are frequently used in mass shootings, according to Inslee's office.
The bill signing event will be closed to the public. AG Bob Ferguson will be there along with legislators and advocates and families who have experienced gun violence.