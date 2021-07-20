NESPELEM, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee is scheduled to visit Nespelem and speak with communities impacted by recent wildfires on Wednesday.
According to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Gov. Inslee plans to hear directly from a select group of community members impacted by the fire.
The Governor will receive earlier briefings from the Colville Business Council and fire experts on critical needs and how the State and Tribes can cooperate going forward.
The Chuweah Creek fire near Nespelem has burned at least 36,407 acres and has destroyed three homes and seven outbuildings.
The Summit Trail Fire near Inchelium has burned more than 4,600 acres. Seventy-five structures are under level 1 evacuation advisory east along Twin Lakes.