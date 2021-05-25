FILE — Jay Inslee capital gains speech

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks before signing a bill into law in Tukwila, Wash., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, that levies a new capital gains tax on high profit stocks, bonds and other assets for some residents of Washington state. 

 Ted S. Warren / AP

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, Gov. Inslee will be in Spokane to tour the Catalyst Building, Scott Morris Center, and the new Hope House 2.0.

Inslee will be discussing housing and homelessness with local leaders.

Tags