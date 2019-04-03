PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Governor and democratic candidate for President of the Unites States, Jay Inslee, visited Washington State University to talk about how he plans on tackling climate change.
Gov. Inslee spoke briefly about clean energy before opening up a Q&A at the Foley Institute on WSU's campus Wednesday.
Gov. Inslee is only the second presidential candidate to visit WSU. John F. Kennedy was at the campus in 1960.
You can watch the entire video of Gov. Inslee's visit by clicking here: