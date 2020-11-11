OLYMPIA, Wash. - President-elect Joe Biden has stated in press conferences he's already working ahead for when he takes office in January. As of Nov. 11, Biden has 290 electoral votes and President Donald Trump has 217 electoral votes.
Biden's transition team that's led by former Senator Ted Kaufman from Delaware has already been working on a list of candidates for Biden's presidential cabinet, the NYT reported.
Gov. Jay Inslee might end up in the cabinet, the NYT reported.
Inslee's failed run for president, where climate change was his primary focus, led him to be reelected to a third term as Washington's governor.
"Environmental activists are promoting his name, pointing to his plan to close U.S. coal plants by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2045," the NYT reported.
The NYT also reported that Inselee has also been promoted for appointment as secretary of the interior of head of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.