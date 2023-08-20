SPOKANE, Wash. — JoeDavid Veliz, a veteran of the United States Air Force, lost his home this weekend in the Gray Fire in Medical Lake. He also helped save countless people in Lakeland Village as the devastating blaze burned around them.
Today, he's Washingtonian of the Day.
Governor Jay Inslee announced the recognition for Veliz Sunday afternoon during a press conference at Spokane Falls Community College, the emergency evacuation center for those displaced by the Medical Lake fire.
Inslee said Veliz made a "snap judgement" to evacuate people, many with physical disabilities, from Lakeland Village for a second time as the fire burned right up to the community.
"(Veliz) organized a rescue of dozens of people, some of whom they pushed across the fields in wheelchairs to get them to another location, so they weren't consumed by the fire," Inslee said. "That's the kind of care, compassion and good judgement that (he has) shown."
The governor then noted Veliz lost his home in the fire.
Inslee also announced Monday's Washingtonian of the Day as Allen Nowak, who scouted the fire around Lakeland Village but consumed so much smoke he had a cardiac event that sent him to the hospital.