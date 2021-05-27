OLYMPIA, Wash. - In response to the newly filed murder charges against three Tacoma police officers involved in the homicide of Manuel Ellis, Governor Jay Inslee issued the following statement:
“I thank Attorney General Bob Ferguson and his office for a comprehensive investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis last year in Tacoma.
“In June, I called for a new investigation and for the attorney general to make a charging decision in the case, as it was clear to me that those needed to be made independent from Pierce County law enforcement. The resulting charging decision that was made today by Attorney General Bob Ferguson is the result of that investigation. This decision is within the authority of the attorney general’s office and I look forward to a full briefing on their findings.
“This is the first step in our system of justice.
“This year, I signed more than 12 bills creating the most comprehensive police accountability laws in the nation. It is my fervent hope that we can avoid future incidents and deaths.
“We must remain proactive – from those of us in elected office to those providing services in our communities – to turn the tide of injustice. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice,’ and it takes all of us to usher it into existence.”