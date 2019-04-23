OLYMPIA - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has signed a new bill into law that pushes to end the backlog of untested rape kits in the state Tuesday night.
The new law sets up a six-week standard for crime labs to process rape kits. It also stops police from destroying kits taken for unreported rapes for up to one year to allow victims more time to file the report.
The law gives $13 million of state funding for hiring and adding a new high-speed lab to the state's crime lab.
One victim of sexual assault who had been fighting for the for years, Leah Griffin, says the new law is crucial for getting victims the help they need.
"It's horrible because you don't know what's going to happen. You could be going to trial; you could be settling. There could be evidence; there could be no evidence. There's just no way to know until that information comes back," said Griffin.
Legislators say the new legislation will help experts get through more than 10,000 untested rape kits that have been sitting untouched for years.