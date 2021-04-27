ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee visited Ellensburg Tuesday to talk with Washington Emergency Management about fire season preparedness.
"Preparation for fires is crucial. With recently passed legislation, Washington communities are now expanding funding for individual assistance and grants for future disaster losses, and developing more proactive fire responses," Inslee said in a tweet.
Today I'm visiting Ellensburg to see how Central @waEMD is preparing for what looks like to be another severe fire season. pic.twitter.com/PoIDCvFvlo— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 27, 2021