Idaho - Gov. Brad Little announced Idaho's 85 million dollar directive to reopen schools this fall.
The plan includes:
- $10 million for additional masks, gloves, sanitizer, and plexiglass for Idaho schools.
- $48 million will help bridge the “digital divide” and equip schools with the computers, connectivity, and other resources to ensure successful remote learning.
- $21 million toward COVID-19 testing for teachers and school staff.
- $3 million to increase testing lab turnaround time and capacity – as well as lab upgrades – to help get test results for teachers and school staff as quickly as possible.
- $3 million to leverage Idaho pharmacies in testing efforts to help quickly produce testing results for teachers, school staff, and families in rural Idaho, where the majority of Idaho school districts are located.
“The unprecedented amount of money we’re directing to the safe reopening of schools is helping to make schools safe places to teach and learn, and it should provide parents and teachers the confidence to return our students to the classroom for in-person instruction,” Little said. “When students are out of the classroom for too long the achievement gap widens, threatening the progress of all students and our economic prosperity.”
Gov. Little also announced that Idaho will remain in Stage Four of Idaho's Rebounds plan for the next two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.