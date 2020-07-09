BOISE, Ida. - Gov. Brad Little and education leaders released the "Idaho Back to School Framework" today. The framework provides guidance to local officials about the safe reopening of schools for the 2020-21 school year.
Little emphasized the importance of students returning to school for in-person instruction, and the need for Idahoans to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to minimize the disruptions in education delivery.
“We do know the 2020-21 school year will not look the same as in previous years, but the expectation is that schools will not be closed for extended periods of time," Little said. "Before coronavirus, too many Idaho students faced a significant achievement gap and ongoing risks to their mental and social well being. It’s imperative that students return to their classrooms and interact directly with their teachers and classmates at the end of the summer."
Little also announced that Idaho will remain in the final stage of the Idaho Rebounds plan for another two weeks.
“We cannot succeed in rebounding our economy and safely send children back to school if we do not individually and collectively take steps now to slow the spread of coronavirus in our communities,” Little said.
