BOISE - Following Governor Brad Little's announcement that Idaho can move into the final stage of his COVID-19 recovery plan, his office has released new protocols for businesses.
On Thursday, June 11, protocols were added for long-term care facilities, nightclubs and employers of people who are at greater risk of COVID-19. Protocols for restaurants were also updated to allow for more than six people at a table.
"Consumer and employee confidence is needed in order for Idaho's economy to rebound more quickly. Businesses, employer and operators should follow protocols and have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19," a release from Little's office said.
To date, the following protocols have been made available:
- Stage 1 – General Business
- Stage 1 – Daycare
- Stage 1 – Youth Activities
- Stage 1 – Places of Worship
- Stage 2 – General Business
- Stage 2 – Restaurants (replaced by Stage 4 Restaurant protocols)
- Stage 2 – Close Contact Services
- Stage 2 – Indoor Gyms, Recreational Facilities
- Stage 3 – Outdoor Pools, Splashpads, Waterparks
- Stage 3 – Bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries (replaced by Stage 4 Protocols for Bars, Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries, and Nightclubs)
- Stage 3 – Indoor Movie Theatres
- Stage 4 – Bars, Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries, and Nightclubs
- Stage 4 – Long-term Care Facilities
- Stage 4 – Restaurants
- General – Guidance for Employers of People Who Are at Greater Risk of COVID-19
- General – Guidance for Safe Campgrounds
- General – Guidance for Outfitting Services
- General – Interim Guidance for Safe Gatherings and Public Events in Idaho
- General – Agricultural Workers
- General – Onboarding Seasonal Workers
The full protocols can be found HERE.
