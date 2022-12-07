SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - With more snow on the way, the Spokane County Public Works Department is trying to ease community concerns about what to expect.
 
The department laid out about their plans ahead of Thursday's snowstorm, specifically when it comes to dealing with snow berms in neighborhoods.
 
Spokane County Commissioner Al French said the main complaint he gets from those in his district is that driveways are being plowed-in leaving folks unable to leave. He said they're working on that.
 
"Our team of county employees with the Central Shop decided to do something about this. Earlier this year they took on the task of designing and constructing 26 new snow gates," French said.
 
Usually, snow gates cost $10,000 to $12,000 but now that the county is making them in-house, more vehicles are being equipped and more driveways are clean for neighbors can get out. French said the move has saved taxpayers $200,000.
 
Spokane County has the largest county road system in the state, responsible for over 5,000 lane miles of road, almost half of that gravel.
 
Once the snow is here, emergency routes and main arterials are plowed first, then secondary arterials and residential neighborhoods. As of Wednesday, crews were still out sanding and deicing hills, curves and signed intersections. As it continues to snow, crews will have to go back and plow main roads again, and it may take some time to get to neighborhoods.
 
With 66 employees, the department is still down 15 to 20 workers. But Public Works Senior Director Kyle Twohig said they try their hardest to work past that.
 
"It definitely means we don't have every piece of equipment up and running at all times so it's going to take us just a bit longer, but the crews have been really strategic and flexible about shifting where we can," Twohig said. "We make sure that nobody is too far away from a plowed road, and we always know we have to get emergency services everywhere."
 
Twohig ended with a good reminder to give plows room, especially as we've already seen way too many car vs plow truck crashes.
 
"Maybe the misconception is that we aren't out there doing things unless it's snowing and that isn't the case at all. There's a lot that goes into this," Kirstin Davis with Spokane Public Works said.
 
The city is also gearing up for more snow Thursday, but some families say the city hasn't even dealt with the snow from the last storm.
 
Slick roads and a lack of plowing have already caused major headaches for residential areas.
 
Despite a full city plow, some residential areas look untouched. Now some residents are concerned that more snow will only bring more problems overnight.
 
"The weather causes all sorts of conditions on those streets. Especially when we've had a lot of compact snow and ice, and with pretty good accumulations, and when it warms up it, makes that snow fluff up if you will, so it kind of becomes deep again with slush so we monitor that all the time," Davis said.
 
While major arterials are clear, smaller neighborhood routes are still covered with snow.
 
Neighbors worry that if nothing gets plowed, the new snow this week will just make life harder than it already is.
 
Davis said for the last storm since it was above 4 inches of snow accumulation, they did do a full city plow, making sure all 2,200 lane miles of streets are plowed, usually taking about 3 days to complete once it stops snowing.
 
Usually heading to major roads, school and medical routes and hills first then down to residential routes last.
 
During that time there is 24-hour monitoring but now she says not much has changed. In fact, they still monitor conditions 20 hours a day, as a part of regular winter operations.
 
She said if folks are worried about their roads, there are options.
 
"People if they're really having challenges in their neighborhood or on their street, they can call 311 and we can assess that and get it on the list to be handled," she said.
 
Davis wanted to clarify that when they said 311 was disabled during that last storm, it was a specific organization that helps senior and disabled residents with snow removal that was impacted, not 311 as a whole.
 
The city is asking neighbors, friends and family to help out in the meantime.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!