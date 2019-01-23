Have you noticed more scam calls this month than you did last month? There's actually a really good reason for that: The Federal Trade Commission, which regulates the Do Not Call Registry, is impacted by the government shutdown.
The FTC is not accepting complaints, and telemarketers, who are required to check the Do Not Call registry, do not have access to the list right now.
According to its website, the commission states, "we are unable to offer this website service at this time" and that "we will resume normal operations when the government is funded."
According to the FTC website, the agency is "closed due to the lapse in funding."
There are multiple apps you can download on your smart phone to block scam calls:
- TrueCaller (free): identifies blocked calls, spam calls, and junk texts
- Hiya (free): identifies and blocks robocalls, identifies unknown spam callers, and personalizes block lists
- Robokiller ($2.99): answers scam calls with prerecorded messages, in an attempt to trick the scammer (There's also a "RoboRadio" feature, where you can listened to scammers talk to the automated bots, which pretend to be anyone from an angry, drunk man to an aspiring, horrible singer.)
- Should I Answer? (free): allows options to block different types of numbers, such as hidden numbers, foreign countries, premium rate calls, and those not in your contact list. It also provides phone number ratings, along with information (like user reviewers on the number) once the call comes in.