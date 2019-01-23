Have you noticed more scam calls this month than you did last month? There's actually a really good reason for that: The Federal Trade Commission, which regulates the Do Not Call Registry, is impacted by the government shutdown.

The FTC is not accepting complaints, and telemarketers, who are required to check the Do Not Call registry, do not have access to the list right now.

According to its ​website, the commission states, "we are unable to offer this website service at this time" and that "we will resume normal operations when the government is funded."

According to the FTC website, the agency is "closed due to the lapse in funding."

There are multiple apps you can download on your smart phone to block scam calls: