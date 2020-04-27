The Pentagon has unclassified three Navy videos that show "unidentified flying objects," but the videos were previously released by former Blink-182 sing, Tom DeLonge.
According to the Pentagon, one of the videos was taken in 2004 with the other two taken in January of 2015.
The Pentagon said the videos were released in 2007 and 2017 without authorization.
In 2017, the videos were released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences, a company co-founded by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge that studies information about UFO's.
In October 2019, Tom DeLonge signed a contract with the U.S. Army to research UFO's
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.