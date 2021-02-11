SPOKANE, Wash. -- Governor Inslee announced on Thursday that he will be allowing Washington restaurants moving into phase 2 to open up a day early, to celebrate Valentines Day.
Restaurants will still have to follow the phase 2 guidelines for indoor dining, but the news comes after many people, including Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, requested Gov. Inslee let restaurants open a day early for Valentines Day. The region was originally supposed to move to phase 2 on Monday.
The Washington Hospitality Association confirmed with KHQ that Governor Inslee did agree to this measure just hours after announcing that multiple regions in the state will be moving to phase 2.
"Gov. Inslee indicated in the press conference today that he would consider allowing restaurants to open a day early for Valentine’s Day. We just got word that he has officially made the decision to allow it. Celebrate safely!" said the press release from the Hospitality Association.
For more information on the phase 2 details, click here.
