OLYMPIA, Wash- If you have been vaccinated, you are now eligible for a $1 million prize through the Washington vaccination lottery.
Governor Jay Inslee announced new incentives to encourage unvaccinated Washingtonians to get the COVID shot.
The Washington State Lottery will be conducting a “Shot of a Lifetime” giveaway series during the month of June, working with the state. agencies, technology companies, sports teams, and higher education institutions across the state to offer a myriad of different prizes to vaccinated individuals.
“These generous programs will encourage more Washingtonians to take this life-saving vaccine,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday. “I hope people will see this as an opportunity to reopen even sooner than June 30th if we can stay motivated, stay informed and get more people vaccinated faster throughout the month of June.”
To be eligible for the prize, you will need to get the vaccine. Individuals who have already gotten their vaccines are also eligible. The draw for the prizes will be drawn from the Department of Health immunization database.
For the prizes, starting next week, the Washington State Lottery will conduct a drawing for $250,000 every week for four weeks for all vaccinated individuals. At the end of the four weeks, there will be a final drawing of a $1 million prize.
The governor was joined by Marcus Glasper, director of the Washington State Lottery, for the announcement.
“Washington’s Lottery is proud to partner with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health on this important promotion,” Glasper said. “As the state’s principal agency on conducting lottery drawings, we are honored to be able to play even a small role in administering a promotion that helps ensure that our state’s residents are healthy and protected as we continue to move towards ending the pandemic.”
If you are vaccinated and a Washington resident, you don't need to do anything to be entered for the drawings.
Inslee also announced a suite of higher education incentives, including tuition and book assistance at institutions across the state.
Nearly $1 million will be dispersed directly to the public four-year universities and two-year community and technical colleges to run their own drawing for free tuition and expenses for vaccinated students.
The state will also be offering thirty prizes of one year of tuition college credits to 12-17-year-olds through the Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET program). These credits will go directly to families.
Also included in the incentives announced today are various ticket prizes offered by Washington companies and sports teams.
Potential prizes include:
Alaska Airlines
- 2 free airline tickets to anywhere Alaska flies
Seattle Mariners
- 4 tickets to an upcoming game
- Full suite to an upcoming game
Seattle Sounders
- 4 tickets to a game in August, plus two autographed jerseys
Seattle Storm
- 10 tickets a game for the rest of the season
Seattle Seahawks
- 4 club level seats, plus parking passes
Seattle Kraken:
- Concert tickets
OL Reign
- Four 2021 season tickets, plus a team-signed jersey
In addition to the above incentives, the Washington State Department of Commerce partners with the Association of Washington Business (AWB) and local Chambers of Commerce will be purchasing gift cards to local businesses through local chambers of commerce to be given away at vaccine locations. Commerce and AWB will be sharing additional details soon about the locations and dates where this program will roll out.
The Washington State Department of Health will also have $500,000 in gift cards to give away over the summer as part of their Care-a-Van mobile vaccination effort. The gift cards will be for different kinds of retail offerings – from groceries to fishing gear to topsoil.
“Choices have consequences. The vaccine is our best and safest chance to get back to pre-pandemic levels of activity,” Inslee said. “It is a personal choice, but one that affects the lives of millions. The choices we make affect our neighbors, our friends and our families. So, I hope more people make the right choice, to learn more about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and to get vaccinated.”
If you or a loved one has yet to get vaccinated, make an appointment at VaccineLocator.doh.wa.gov.