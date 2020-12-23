Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that he is extending the eviction moratorium in the state through March 31.
"We are still finalizing the details, but I know people need certainty that an extension is coming" said Inslee in a tweet.
He also said additional information will be announced next week.
