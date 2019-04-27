Update:
SEATTLE (AP) - The Latest on a construction crane collapsed in downtown Seattle (all times local):
6:05 p.m.
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee says he and his wife, Trudi, join all Washingtonians in extending deepest condolences to the family and friends of the four people who died when a crane collapsed in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood.
Inslee said in a statement Saturday evening that he and Trudi are hoping for a full and speedy recovery for those who are injured. He thanked first responders and urged people to stay clear of the accident scene.
Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins says the crane fell Saturday afternoon, crushing six cars. He says two crane operators and two people in separate cars had died by the time Seattle firefighters arrived.
He says three people -- including a mother and a baby girl -- were wounded and taken to a hospital.
5:10 p.m.
Seattle's fire chief says the four people who died after a construction crane fell on a street include two crane operators and two people who were in cars below.
Fire Chief Harold Scoggins says the crane fell around 3:30 p.m., crushing six cars. He says three people -- including a mother and her child -- were wounded and taken to a hospital.
Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center, tells The Associated Press that a 25-year-old mother and a baby were being evaluated but their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Gregg says a 28-year-old man is also being evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries at the center.
Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations Eric Greening says all lanes may be closed until Sunday night.
Update:
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle's fire chief says two crane operators and two people inside cars died when a construction crane fell onto a downtown Seattle street Saturday.
Previous Coverage:
SEATTLE - Four people were killed after a construction crane fell across a downtown Seattle street.
According to the Seattle Fire Department, a total of five cars were crushed. Three other injured patients have been taken to the hospital.
According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, the crane fell at Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue blocking eastbound lanes.
People are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
There has been a major incident at Fairview Ave & Mercer. Please avoid the area. @SeattleFire, @seattledot, @OEMSeattle, & @SeattlePD are coordinating our response. My thoughts and prayers are with those killed and injured.— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) April 27, 2019
Governor Jay Inslee also tweeted the following message:
"We are closely monitoring the situation in South Lake Union. My heart goes out to the family and friends of the four people who died in this terrible accident. Please stay clear of the scene and allow medical personnel and investigators to do their work."
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.