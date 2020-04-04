SPOKANE, Wash. - A piece of the Spokane City Council's state legislative agenda was signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee.
House Bill 2497, which was sponsored by Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-Spokanke) and championed by City Council President Breean Beggs, gives cities a new tool to finance affordable housing projects.
House Bill 1590, which was signed into law on Tuesday, March 31, allows a small sales tax of .01% to generate revenue for housing and behavioral health services.
According to the City of Spokane, House Bill 2497 adds a new definition of "permanently affordable housing" to the list of uses for tax increment financing districts and other municipal financing tools that had previously been primarily used to fund projects like bike-pedestrian bridges, sidewalks and street lighting.
"For the first time, we can dedicate TIF dollars to affordable housing in places like West Central and potentially other parts of Spokane that are desperately in need of more units," Beggs said. "It's a game-changer for our city and for people struggling to make ends meet amid rising housing costs and fallout from the COVID-19 crisis."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.