OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee's office announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Here's the full message from Olympia:
Today, Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. Inslee is experiencing very mild symptoms including a mild cough. Inslee is working from home. He is consulting with his doctor to set up treatments for Paxlovid antiviral treatments. Inslee is fully vaccinated including two booster shots, the first in October 2021 and the second in March 2022.
“I am experiencing very mild symptoms and am most glad I’m vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said. “I hope others consider getting their booster because it’s very effective in preventing serious illness.”
“Aside from having a slight cough, the governor is feeling well and in typical good spirits,” said Jaime Smith, Inslee’s communications director. “He is working from home and will soon receive antiviral treatments. As we’re seeing, the current COVID variants are extremely contagious and vaccinations remain the most important tool to protecting ourselves against serious illness, hospitalization and death. We hope every eligible Washingtonian takes advantage of these life-saving tools.”