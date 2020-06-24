UPDATE 6/24:
Gov. Jay Inslee announced he will visit Spokane on Thursday to meet with local leaders in government, health care and business to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a schedule given to KHQ, the governor plans to attend a panel with front line and essential workers, followed by a meeting with hospital and medical system leaders.
That will be followed by a meeting with public health and elected officials.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Governor Inslee is considering a visit to Spokane to meet with local health and elected officials to discuss COVID-19. The Governor’s spokeswoman said the trip is not yet confirmed, but if it does happen, it will be on Thursday.
Spokane County saw a jump of 56 cases on Tuesday, a new one-day total record. It also meant that Spokane County officially crossed the 1,000 mark, with 1,054 total positive cases, since the first one was reported on March 15.
Currently Spokane County has 37 deaths due to COVID-19, with 14 people hospitalized at the moment. Of the 5 Risk Assessments that counties must meet to move to Phase 3, Spokane County is meeting 2:
- Percent of licensed beds occupied by patients (must be under 80% and Spokane County is 62%)
- Percent of licensed beds occupied by COVID-19 cases (must be under 10% and Spokane County is at 1.2%).
We are not meeting:
- Rate per 100k of newly diagnosed cases during the prior two weeks (must be under 25, and Spokane County is at 52)
- Number of individuals tested for each new case during the prior week (must be greater than 50 and Spokane County is at about 17)
- Percent of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 during the past week (must be under 2 percent and Spokane County is at 6 percent)
