OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee appointed Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs to the Spokane County Superior Court on Monday. He will replace Judge Michael Price, who is retiring July 1.
Beggs announced in March he would not be seeking re-election, launching speculation over what his next move would be. Council Member Betsy Wilkerson launched her campaign for that position and received his endorsement shortly after.
The appointment fits into Beggs' background. Beggs has practiced as a litigation attorney since 1991, focusing on civil rights, personal injury and employment. From 2004 to 2010, Beggs was the Executive Director at Spokane's Center for Justice.
Before becoming Council President in 2020, Beggs served on the council from 2016 to 2019.
"For years, Breean has passionately worked to improve the justice system in the Spokane County community," said Inslee. "He's an experienced attorney and a committed public servant. I'm thrilled to have him bring that experience, in and out of the courtroom, to the Spokane County Superior Court."
Beggs' appointment to the court will move Council President Pro Tem Lori Kinnear into the Council President role.