SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee was in Spokane today talking homelessness, specifically what took place at Camp Hope, gov. the Governor calling it a success story.
“The things that work sometimes take time,” Governor Jay Inslee said.
The governor's visit to Spokane started with applause, as he celebrated the work that organizations did for the 600 plus unhoused people who at one point called Camp Hope home.
“I would hope that everyone celebrates, today, as a success,” Inslee said, “that we have both closed Camp Hope and done it in a way that got hundreds of people housing.”
One of the missions of Camp Hope was to identify those who are homeless and then transition them, either into housing or the ability to start getting treatment.
Inslee explained that in his personal conversations with experts around the state on the topic of homelessness, drug use was a reoccurring theme, and the Governor reiterated, that the first step to treatment, was getting people off the street.
The governor calling the mission of identifying unhoused people, helping them get IDs and into programs that not only housed people but helped them get jobs, a long-term solution.
“If we would have done it the short term way, it’s a band-aid and it would not have solved the problem,” Inslee said, “You would’ve had 600 people in the neighborhoods and that was not a solution for Spokane County, we wanted real solutions, and we wanted people off the streets, we do not want any more homelessness encampments, we you want people to have housing -- and that’s what we’ve achieved.”
The governor’s office and the mayor has publicly feuded over the situation, and he delivered strong words to Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.
“This problem started because the city could not deal the number of people who were at city hall that’s the reason Camp Hope started,” Inslee said, “then the state stepped in and we brought $24 million of state funds and we provided housing instead of just chasing people off.”
In a previous interview with KHQ’s sister publication, The Spokesman-Review, the mayor called Camp Hope a disaster and directly placed the blame on Julie Garcia of Jewels Helping Hands, who the governor praise today stepping up to provide a permanent solution.
“It is an honor to hear the governor, somebody who created this funding for the specific purpose to see how we accomplished the closure of Camp Hope,” Julie Garcia said.
Garcia said she is proud of her work and what she did for the people of Camp Hope, reiterating that compassion in the treatment of people of are unhoused is a necessary component.
Inslee said what took place was a victory not just for Spokane but the state of Washington.