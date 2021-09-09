OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has updated the state's facial covering requirement Thursday afternoon.
Starting on Monday, Sept. 13, facial coverings are required at large outdoor events with 500 or more attendees regardless of your vaccination status.
The new measure is similar to the facial covering requirements in King and Pierce Counties. In King County, the directive applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people age 5 and older. I
In Pierce County, people ages 5 and up are required to wear a face-covering outside when you're not able to physically distance yourself from non-household members regardless of your vaccination status.