Governor Jay Insley puts into place proclamation to cap on third-party delivery apps

SPOKANE, Wash- Happening November 25, 2020, Governor Jay Insley put into place a new proclamation that might change the price of your next delivery order.
The proclamation is being put into place to support local businesses, it’s a cap on third-party delivery apps such as Uber Eats, Door Dash, Grubhub, and Post Mates.
At times the commission fees or surcharges could be over 30%, which some say could almost work as a deterrent against certain businesses.
Fees now cannot total more than 18% by way of the governor's proclamation for delivery from a third-party service.
The owner of The Onion said that, yes- this is a huge help but it’s just a piece of the puzzle.
“During a crisis situation, [like COVID] were a full-service restaurant has to close down its dining room that typically that does two or 4% in delivery,” Ken Belisle the owner of The Onion said, “now we have to make our living off of it, so I am thrilled that we’re going to get a little help in that direction.”
Belisle said that this shut down he was more equipped as he’s been through it before but he's still left with food that could have gone to waste.
He said the delivery element is an important piece of helping him offload that food and continuing to make money while keeping employees on the payroll.
But his biggest point was that this is a drop in the bucket. He says the money that will be saved from the capped prices is a big help but what people don’t realize is all the product, your packaging, your covid requirements-- along with your labor has all escalated during this time.
Moving forward if you use food delivery apps, those fees can no longer exceed 18%.
