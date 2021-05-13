BOISE, ID- Idaho Governor Brad Little is providing $1,000 hazard pay bonuses to frontline Idaho State Police, saying that he is showing his state "backs the blue" during National Police Week.
"While other places seek to 'defund the police,' here in Idaho we are defending the police!" the governor said, "The new $1,000 'Defend the Police' payments are one small way we can recognize their courage and sacrifice, especially during the pandemic. I encourage all Idahoans to than ka police officer this week, and throughout the year."
The governor says that more than 360 Idaho State Police personnel will receive the $1,000 payments.