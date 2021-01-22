Sunny skies are expected as we push into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are going to be hanging out at just about average as we head into the mid 30s for our daytime highs. Tonight though you will want to crank up the heat as we sit under mostly clear skies. Northerly winds are drawing in cold air that will put us in the teens during the overnight hours.
That does mean a chilly start to the day on Saturday of course! Across the Inland Northwest morning temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Daytime highs will be a bit below average in Spokane as we hover around freezing, but we are expecting dry conditions.
Those dry conditions look to come to an end as we head Sunday into Monday. Snow is expected to return to the area. It looks like just a few inches at most of accumulation. Timing wise we believe this will impact the morning commute, so make sure you give yourself some extra time.
