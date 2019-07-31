Today will be another sunny and dry day. Temperatures in Spokane are heading toward the 90° mark. Make sure you're staying hydrated if you are going to be outside. Clear skies are in the forecast for tonight.
As we head into tomorrow we will anticipate another day similar to today with changes on the way. We will start out sunny with temperatures trying to top out in the low 90's. As we head into tomorrow night moisture will work into the atmosphere bringing us partly cloudy skies. We could see light rain and a slight chance for thunderstorms into Friday morning. At the same time, breezy conditions are expected with gusts up to about 30mph. When we combine that with the possible isolated lightning strikes and dry fire fuels elevated fire danger is looking like a concern.
Once we hit Saturday and Sunday dry and warm weather is on the way.