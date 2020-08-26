Today and tomorrow will be filled with sunshine. We will expect light winds out there, so conditions should be pretty comfortable! Daytime highs are set for the mid 80s. By Friday we are bumping up into the upper 80s. It will be the warmest day of the week.
Changes arrive during the weekend with a strong, dry, cold front moving in Saturday afternoon. This will increase winds across the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service is saying we can expect sustained winds 10-20mph with gusts 25-35mph. This will also drop temperatures by a handful of degrees for Sunday.
